West Kelowna Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Employees who work at the West Kelowna Walmart tell Castanet that they have been informed one of their fellow employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee who asked not to be identified said managers are telling smaller groups of employees that one of their associates has tested positive and is in quarantine.

Another Walmart employee, Eduardo Nain Martinez, confirmed the situation

"On Tuesday, November, 17, I heard the store manager speaking with a group of associates about someone 'being in good spirits.' Yesterday Nov. 18 my department manager told me there was a confirmed case of an associate in our store that has tested positive (for COVID-19)."

Martinez says the person has mild symptoms and is self-isolating.

Castanet has reached out to Walmart for comment but Martinez says he was told by his department manager that management, "didn't want the associates posting or talking about it on social media."

The identity of the infected individual has not been released but Martinez expressed concern that Walmart employees who are quarantined or in self-isolation do not get paid.

"There has been no official response from management but other associates have told me they have not been paid during self-isolation when waiting for test results." Martinez says, explaining he is continuing to work with management on worker's rights issues which he has spoken to Castanet about in the past.

"We have not received any solutions to any of the problems in our stores and there is no security to enforce the mask policy."