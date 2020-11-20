Cars damaged from large construction hole on Old Okanagan Highway

Photo: Lindsay Cernak

Traffic cones and signs were erected around a large hole in the road in West Kelowna, but those weren't enough to prevent damage to at least one vehicle.

Lindsay Cernak says she and her husband were driving to the store about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, when they came across the obstruction.

"There were pylons and a bump sign, but it wasn't a bump," Cernak told Castanet News of the hole just past Reese Road on Old Okanagan Highway.

"It was about a car-sized pit. No pavement and sand underneath. It was probably at least six inches deep."

She said the area was bigger than a car.

"We came to a dead stop and very slowly tried to proceed across and, of course, when we got to the edge, because it was so deep, the front of my car completely scraped against the pavement."

To make matters worse, Cernak says she bought the car, brand new, three weeks ago.

While she was pulled over, Cernak says she saw another vehicle "launch itself" like something straight out of a movie.

She says that vehicle did slow down, but was going fast enough that all four wheels were off the ground.

"That was a little scary to watch."

Cernak says she did call the city's emergency number to report the hole, but was told crews had already been out there, and it was fine.

Castanet reached out to the city and was told the hole is due to service work being done by a contractor in the area.

Public works manager Chris Anderson says fill, cones and signs were placed around the area, however, the

fill became dislodged due to a combination of weather and traffic.

A permanent fix is expected Friday if the weather holds.