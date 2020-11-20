165289
West Kelowna  

Cars damaged from large construction hole on Old Okanagan Highway

Hole in road damages car

- | Story: 316870

Traffic cones and signs were erected around a large hole in the road in West Kelowna, but those weren't enough to prevent damage to at least one vehicle.

Lindsay Cernak says she and her husband were driving to the store about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, when they came across the obstruction.

"There were pylons and a bump sign, but it wasn't a bump," Cernak told Castanet News of the hole just past Reese Road on Old Okanagan Highway.

"It was about a car-sized pit. No pavement and sand underneath. It was probably at least six inches deep."

She said the area was bigger than a car.

"We came to a dead stop and very slowly tried to proceed across and, of course, when we got to the edge, because it was so deep, the front of my car completely scraped against the pavement."

To make matters worse, Cernak says she bought the car, brand new, three weeks ago.

While she was pulled over, Cernak says she saw another vehicle "launch itself" like something straight out of a movie.

She says that vehicle did slow down, but was going fast enough that all four wheels were off the ground.

"That was a little scary to watch."

Cernak says she did call the city's emergency number to report the hole, but was told crews had already been out there, and it was fine.

Castanet reached out to the city and was told the hole is due to service work being done by a contractor in the area.

Public works manager Chris Anderson says fill, cones and signs were placed around the area, however, the
fill became dislodged due to a combination of weather and traffic.

A permanent fix is expected Friday if the weather holds.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

164847
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4165626
16 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$929,900
more details
163625


161329


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Fuzzball
Fuzzball Kelowna SPCA >




165881


Jennifer Lopez: ‘I’m not the great mom I thought I was’

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez has discovered she’s not the amazing mom she thought she was after spending quality time with her twins...
Similar movie posters
Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288
163947