At least one Central Okanagan school has stiffened its mask guidelines

Photo: Contributed

As the number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia continues to climb, businesses and schools are rethinking some of their COVID-19 protocols.

Costco announced that masks are now mandatory for all shoppers as of Monday, and Mount Boucheries High School in West Kelowna also posted new COVID-19 protocols on their website. The posting in the Bear Necessities newsletter says, "we are asking all of our students to have a 'mask on' at any time that they are not in the educational cohort, including outside if they are unable to socially distance."

Students were previously only asked to wear masks in indoor common spaces like hallways.

Throughout the school year, Castanet has received numerous complaints and photos of students gathering outside of Central Okanagan high schools that show students gathering in significant numbers, so enforcing the request may prove challenging.

One student who wished to remain anonymous reached out to Castanet.

"I am a student at Mount Boucherie Secondary School and I would just like it to be known that the so-called 'strict protocols' are not in place at all."

"What it is really like is kids all in crowds of 50 or more standing in groups with no masks, right outside the front and side doors, as well as nobody, wears their masks in class and the teachers do not enforce it at all," the student said.

"Kids also do not use the doors they are supposed to and they do not stay in their cohorts at all, not to mention the smoke pit that Mount Boucherie has, where kids go and share vaping devices from one mouth to the next."

Premier John Horgan hinted strongly during his press conference on Wednesday that new COVID-19 restrictions could be coming, the province's top health officials, including Dr. Bonnie Henry, are scheduled to give an update Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday's update, showed another 762 people tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. and 10 people died from the disease. B.C.'s active case count has hit a new high of 6,861, while coronavirus hospitalizations topped 200 for the first time in the pandemic.

Thursday's briefing will include the usual daily update on positive tests reported over the past 24 hours, however, speculation continues that new orders or measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 will also be announced.