Resident spots unusual spider while hiking at Kalamoir Park

Sarita Patel

A West Kelowna man recently came across an unusual sight while walking his dog in Kalamoir Park — a creepy-crawly critter.

Brett Smeltzer and his girlfriend took his dog Duke for their daily walk in Kalamoir park on Monday when he spotted the big spider on the side of a cliff.

“I live pretty close to the park so I went to the spot that I usually go to kind of sit-down and rest,” he told Castanet, adding he’s dubbed the cliff Duke Point since he and his dog sit there almost daily.

“I sat down and my girlfriend was about to sit down in front of me and she almost sat right on it,” he laughed. “I was like whoa, whoa, whoa what is that?”

According to Claudia Copley, the collection manager and researcher for entomology at the Royal BC Museum, it is an Antrodiaetus hageni — a relative of tarantulas, but not classified as a tarantula itself.

She says British Columbia is home to four species of folding door spiders.

Smeltzer says he wasn’t too scared of the spider despite its size because it was moving slowly.

“I actually tried to put my finger next to it in the video to compare size but I accidentally let go of the button. I had my finger right next to the thing and it didn’t even care that I was there.”

Copley says the folding-door spider is harmless and long-lived, with some living upwards of 20 years.