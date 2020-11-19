165482
165914
West Kelowna  

Resident spots unusual spider while hiking at Kalamoir Park

Big spider spotted on cliff

- | Story: 316771

Sarita Patel

A West Kelowna man recently came across an unusual sight while walking his dog in Kalamoir Park — a creepy-crawly critter.

Brett Smeltzer and his girlfriend took his dog Duke for their daily walk in Kalamoir park on Monday when he spotted the big spider on the side of a cliff. 

“I live pretty close to the park so I went to the spot that I usually go to kind of sit-down and rest,” he told Castanet, adding he’s dubbed the cliff Duke Point since he and his dog sit there almost daily.

“I sat down and my girlfriend was about to sit down in front of me and she almost sat right on it,” he laughed. “I was like whoa, whoa, whoa what is that?”

According to Claudia Copley, the collection manager and researcher for entomology at the Royal BC Museum, it is an Antrodiaetus hageni — a relative of tarantulas, but not classified as a tarantula itself. 

She says British Columbia is home to four species of folding door spiders.

Smeltzer says he wasn’t too scared of the spider despite its size because it was moving slowly. 

“I actually tried to put my finger next to it in the video to compare size but I accidentally let go of the button. I had my finger right next to the thing and it didn’t even care that I was there.”

Copley says the folding-door spider is harmless and long-lived, with some living upwards of 20 years.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

164553
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


165851
Real Estate
4225924
211 710 Rutland Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$277,500
more details
164754


163235


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >




162204


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness coming in hot.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Showbiz
Michael Douglas shared a gushing tribute to his wife Catherine...
Unusual barcodes
Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
162268