Mount Boucherie Secondary added to list of potential COVID-19 exposures

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna's Mount Boucherie Secondary School has been added to Interior Health's list of potential COVID-19 exposures.

The potential exposure occurred Nov. 9 and 10, however no further details have been provided at this time.

This potential exposure event comes days after multiple members of the Casorso Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19.

Two new cases of COVD-19 were also identified at École KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School, on Sunday. Later Sunday it was also confirmed another community member at KSS was infected but the cases were 'unrelated.' This is the third exposure alert issued Casorso Elementary.

School District 23 has yet to issue a statement regarding the recent exposure event at Mount Boucherie. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

The full list of COVID-19 school exposures within Interior Health can be found here.