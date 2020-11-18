4 schools confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 6:29 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Public School Board has confirmed yet another case at KLO Middle School.

Interior Health has confirmed four schools in the Central Okanagan had a community member test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Mount Boucherie Secondary, OKM Secondary and Casorso Elementary.

The full list of school exposures in Interior Health can be found here.

UPDATE: 4:43 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Public School Board has confirmed multiple members of the Mount Boucherie Secondary community have tested positive for COVID-19, along with other confirmed single cases at both OKM Secondary and Casorso Elementary.

While multiple cases have been linked to Mount Boucherie, it is not known how many members of the school community have tested positive.

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing," reads a statement from the school board.

"The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The school board is working closely with Interior Health to determine if further actions are required. Students are reminded to stay home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

ORIGINAL: 2:48 p.m.

West Kelowna's Mount Boucherie Secondary School has been added to Interior Health's list of potential COVID-19 exposures.

The potential exposure occurred Nov. 9 and 10, however no further details have been provided at this time.

This potential exposure event comes days after multiple members of the Casorso Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19.

Two new cases of COVD-19 were also identified at École KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary School, on Sunday. Later Sunday it was also confirmed another community member at KSS was infected but the cases were 'unrelated.' This is the third exposure alert issued Casorso Elementary.

School District 23 has yet to issue a statement regarding the recent exposure event at Mount Boucherie. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

