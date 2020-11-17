West Kelowna RCMP ask public's help in locating 35-year-old Renee Boyd

Photo: RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman who's been missing for over a week.



Renee Boyd was last seen Nov. 9, and police believe she is still in the area but are very concerned for her health and well-being.



Friends and family say this is out of character for Boyd to be out of contact for this long.

She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-8, medium build with long black hair and brown eyes. Officers believe Boyd may be wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Renee is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).