164522
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna RCMP ask public's help in locating 35-year-old Renee Boyd

Have you seen this woman?

- | Story: 316667

West Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman who's been missing for over a week. 

Renee Boyd was last seen Nov. 9, and police believe she is still in the area but are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Friends and family say this is out of character for Boyd to be out of contact for this long.

She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-8, medium build with long black hair and brown eyes. Officers believe Boyd may be wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Renee is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

164648
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819,900
more details
161974


163538


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tami
Tami Kelowna SPCA >




164977


Cooking fails

Galleries
Cooking fails to make you feel like you’re a Master Chef.
Cooking fails (2)
Galleries
Cat politely opens gate for dog
Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...
Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip
Showbiz
Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163919