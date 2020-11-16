A once-in-a-lifetime nature event right beside the highway

An Okanagan man is feeling lucky after coming across a once in a lifetime scene right in the comfort of his own vehicle.

Stephen James König tells Castanet he was driving along Highway 97 near Antlers Beach recently when he saw something tumbling down the side of the hill towards the highway.

"I was listening to some hardcore EDM music and it was very fitting for the encounter. I was kind of concerned that they were going to tumble right onto the highway." Konig says, explaining there were more than 10 vehicles behind him but they all stopped and watched the nature moment unfold.

At this time of year male deer will often spar with each other using their antlers to establish dominance and claim females for mating season.

Often times the battling deer and their antlers will become so entangled that they need help to break free from another. That was not the case in this incident. Konig says the deer disengaged from one another naturally and both ran off.