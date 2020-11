Photo: Contributed

The Bulk Barn in West Kelowna has been forced to close after being struck by a white SUV Thursday morning.

RCMP are on the scene at 3610 Carrington Rd, after a white SUV somehow managed to come to rest almost completely inside the Bulk Barn.

A Bulk Barn representative tells Castanet that it doesn't appear that anyone was seriously injured and the store will likely be closed for the rest of the day to repair the damage.