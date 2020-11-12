West Kelowna will try and rework its contract with BC Hydro before approving 2nd vehicle charging station

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

West Kelowna council has deferred a decision on a proposal from BC Hydro to set up a second electric vehicle charging station.

The utility has proposed to set up the second vehicle charging station next to the current on in the city owned parking lot next to the United Church on Brown Road.

While council unanimously endorsed the concept, Coun. Rick de Jong convinced his colleagues a 10-year agreement without a city-controlled out clause was not good business.

de Jong argued as Westbank Centre continues to evolve and revitalize, being locked in to a lengthy agreement could hinder development if the property was ever sold.

He said the additional charging station is a win for the community, but added, "If we are going in for a longer term (10 years), we need a proper exit clause."

There was also talk around the table about going to a five-year agreement, but staff indicated BC Hydro's preference for a longer agreement.

Along with the second charging station, BC Hydro will also take over the maintenance of the site.

Since being put in four years ago, the city has maintained the site at a cost of about $5,000 a year.

Staff will go back to the utility to try and work in an exit clause before bring the item back to council.