164896
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna will try and rework its contract with BC Hydro before approving 2nd vehicle charging station

Charging station on hold

- | Story: 316191

West Kelowna council has deferred a decision on a proposal from BC Hydro to set up a second electric vehicle charging station.

The utility has proposed to set up the second vehicle charging station next to the current on in the city owned parking lot next to the United Church on Brown Road.

While council unanimously endorsed the concept, Coun. Rick de Jong convinced his colleagues a 10-year agreement without a city-controlled out clause was not good business.

de Jong argued as Westbank Centre continues to evolve and revitalize, being locked in to a lengthy agreement could hinder development if the property was ever sold.

He said the additional charging station is a win for the community, but added, "If we are going in for a longer term (10 years), we need a proper exit clause."

There was also talk around the table about going to a five-year agreement, but staff indicated BC Hydro's preference for a longer agreement.

Along with the second charging station, BC Hydro will also take over the maintenance of the site.

Since being put in four years ago, the city has maintained the site at a cost of about $5,000 a year.

Staff will go back to the utility to try and work in an exit clause before bring the item back to council.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4309281
115-3175 De Montreuil Court
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$315,000
more details
164847


163175


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kaz
Kaz Kelowna SPCA >




165360


Look Twice

Galleries
This gallery will have you wondering if you need to get your eyes checked.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Toddler secretly feeding baby sister ice cream
Must Watch
CJ is spending some special time with His sister-Jenna sharing...
Julianne Hough felt ‘lost’ after Ryan Seacrest split
Showbiz
Julianne Hough felt "lost" after splitting from Ryan...
The awkward mermaid
Must Watch
Who else saw that coming?




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162894