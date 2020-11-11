165076
Car engulfed in flames over embankment on Westside Road

Andre Earl was in for a surprise Wednesday morning when he was driving on Westside Road into Kelowna, coming across a car crashed down an embankment, engulfed in flames.

He says the black smoke was visible before he turned the corner and saw the incident. Two other vehicles also pulled over to help in the crash aftermath, but nobody was able to locate a driver.

“There were people were checking out the scene before the fire department was there and there was no sign of anyone,” says Earl.

He says the whole scene was eerie. 

“When I got there though it was so engulfed in flames and the tires were exploding, but there were no signs of anyone, there was no one around the car, I ran down the bank and checked around and I didn’t see anyone,” he adds.

Earl approached the scene just after 11 a.m. on Westside Road between Fintry and North Westside Fire Rescue

He says he’s never seen a crash like this before.

“There was no way you could get closer than 20-30 feet from the car because it was so hot and fully engulfed.”

Westside Road was closed in both directions while crews took care of the situation. 

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information and will update this story once it becomes available. 

