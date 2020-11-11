West Kelowna couple retires early in Mexico amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Sandra and Michael Wright met 20 years ago and moved to Westbank in 2000 to raise their children. The couple always enjoyed taking trips to Mexico for vacations, and as they got older, they decided they wanted to eventually retire there.

After researching the possibility for more than a decade, the Wrights came up with a 10-year plan to get their finances in order and retire.

"Our 10-year plan became a five year plan and the following year, the five-year plan became a three-year plan and then last October, we said we gotta do it now," says Michael, adding the couple is only in their early 50s.

"We both had a bad day at work and we came home and we were walking along the beach in West Kelowna and we decided to go through a bunch of numbers. We figured if we really could change certain things in our lifestyle, we could probably do it now. So we just went on a mission to sell everything we owned, and funny enough, the first thing we sold was a snowblower."

Oct. 12, 2019, was the day the couple decided they were going to move. By Nov. 10, 2019, they had purchased two large suitcases. During December and February they visited Mexico and decided on where they were going to move — the town of Bucerías.

Bucerías translates to 'place of divers' and is a small beach resort town in the state of Nayarit. The population of Bucerías is approximately 9,000. Seasonal influxes double that.

When the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck in March, the Wrights asked themselves if they were still going to go through with their retirement plans.

"We said, 'Yep we're going to go. We're not going to let this stop us. We're not going to let it squash our dreams,' and here we are," says Sandra.

On April 21, 2020, the Wrights had listed their West Kelowna home for sale and received an offer several weeks later. The couple finished their final days of work in the following months, and by September, they had purchased a home in Mexico over Zoom.

"The whole journey made us realize how much stuff as people we just collect and don't use," says Michael. "We had a big three-storey townhouse with a massive garage you could park a bus in. The stuff that we sold, we never missed.

"We moved down here and we had two large suitcases, a carry-on, and a backpack each. We converted everything else to cash and put that in the bank. The downsizing was not that difficult for us."

The hardest part was saying goodbye to friends and family.

"We wanted to enjoy this part of our lives we were young and I didn't want to wait until I was 65," said Sandra.

The Wrights officially moved to Mexico on October 5, 2020. They are currently waiting to get possession of their new home and are temporarily renting a property nearby.

"We were shocked on how little it cost," says Michael. "We both had really good well paying jobs and we're now living a better lifestyle on one-fifth of what we took home before."

And despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wrights say the process of becoming permanent residents in Mexico was easy.

"Our original retirement plan was six months in Mexico — six months in Canada. But, we couldn't figure out the financial aspect of the six months in Canada. So we knew we had to be full time in Mexico and just come back to visit Canada," says Michael. "We went through the process of getting permanent residency and it was actually really simple."

The Wrights had to meet certain financial requirements to apply.

After spending just a few hours in the Consulate General of Mexico in Vancouver, they had their visas and passports ready to go. After arriving in Mexico, the couple self-isolated by choice for two weeks. After that, they hired an interpreter and headed to the immigration office.

"We literally went in the immigration office with our paperwork and interpreter at 8:30 in the morning and came out at 11:15 with our permanent residency cards," says Michael.

Now five weeks later, the Wrights are feeling at home and they feel much safer from the virus in Mexico.

"Every store you have to stop, step on a sanitizing matt, you have to be wearing masks, you sanitize your hands and they take your temperature," says Michael. "The temperature taking was something we didn't see anywhere in Canada.

"We spent two months in Vancouver visiting family and friends before we came here...It's definitely a lot stricter here and they're taking it more seriously here."

And because tourism is down due to the pandemic, the beaches are left empty.

"You go down to the beach, it's the seventh largest bay in the world here, so you literally got 27 miles of walkable beach and there is nobody on it," says Michael.

"The locals just scratch their heads about COVID because they just see their entire economy shut down and they don't see or know anybody who's been sick. They don't see any indication of COVID in the community at all, other than the fact that it's devastated the tourism and businesses down here."

But in the last couple of weeks, the Wrights have noticed more planes stopping at Puerto Vallarta's airport.

The Wrights hope their story will inspire others who may have thought about doing something similar.

"It's possible to live in Mexico on less than $2,000 a month and have a better lifestyle than you would have in Canada by far - including dining out, transportation, the home you live in and everything like that," said Michael. "Do the research, figure out what you can afford to put away, make the savings for that amount and if you don't think it's possible, it is possible."

"Follow your dreams. It can be done," says Sandra. "When I was at work, I was told I couldn't go anywhere and I just thought, no that's not true, I can do whatever I want if I put my mind to it and that's what we've done. We're just very happy with our decision."

The couple now enjoys taking walks, spending the day at the beach and checking out the markets.