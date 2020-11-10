Constable Neil Bruce Middle School added to COVID exposure list

Photo: Google Maps

Another Central Okanagan school has been added to Interior Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School in West Kelowna was added Tuesday, with a potential exposure date of Nov. 2.

Those who may have come in contact with the individual will be advised by Interior Health through contact tracing.

This is the ninth SD 23 school to experience a COVID-19 exposure since the start of the pandemic.

Positive exposures have now affected 11 schools within the local school district, eight of which have been confirmed over the past 48 hours.