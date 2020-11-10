West Kelowna entering final phase of its community vision initiative

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna residents have just a few more weeks to have their voices heard.

Residents have until Dec. 18 to provide feedback during the final phase of the city's community vision initiative.

Council is looking to get input from many more people to determine what the city will look like over the next 20 years.

“During the first phase of engagement, despite COVID-19, we were grateful to receive thousands of ideas about the future of our amazing city,” says Mayor Gord Milsom.

“The views and opinions of our community members have been instrumental in creating a draft vision statement and in shaping key directions for our city. Now we ask our community to explore the draft community vision and see what resonates with them.”

The city has set out a number of ways in which residents can participate, including through ourwk.ca, or you can call or email the city for a copy of the draft community vision review package.

Virtual workshops will also be held Dec. 1 and 2. Details on those will be made available soon.

“We encourage everyone to take some time – even if it’s only five minutes – to share what they think,” says Milsom. “This is our community and our future. It’s important we get it right.”