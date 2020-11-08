165076
West Kelowna  

A second fast charging station will be installed in West Kelowna

More fast charging stations

- | Story: 315741

The City of West Kelowna is expected to enter into an agreement with BC Hydro to double the number of electric fast charging stations.

If council gives its approval Tuesday, a second charging station would be installed next to a current outlet in the parking lot at 3678 Brown Road.

According to BC Hydro, a fast charging station can achieve an 80 per cent vehicle charge in 20 to 30 minutes, while a standard 120 volt charger would take an entire night.

Under terms of the agreement, BC Hydro will take over all associated maintenance costs from the city.

The city will realize savings of about $5,000 a year by relinquishing maintenance costs.

"Not all electrical costs are recovered when operating the fast charging station," the council report notes.

"This was discovered by BC Hydro after the station was installed and one of the reasons BC Hydro has proposed to take over the fast charging station."

