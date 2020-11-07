West Kelowna looking at revenue versus spending deficit of nearly $500,000

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna finds itself looking at a marginal deficit when looking at projections of expected revenues against anticipated spending.

When compared with the current city budget, it's expected West Kelowna will see projected general revenues drop by about $1.825 million (3.2 per cent), while projected spending was reduced by $1.37 million (2.4 per cent).

That would leave a gap of about $455,000.

City chief financial officer Warren Everton tells Castanet News these are only projections. The situation could become marginally better depending on expenditures from various departments, but he doesn't expect the deficit to get any worse.

Given the budget constraints the city was put under in doing what it could to help residents through COVID-19, he says financially, the city is in much better shape than it could have been.

"It could have been much, much worse. This is actually quite good," he says.

Everton indicated the city does have operating surpluses from previous years which could be used to offset the shortfall.

There is also the $4.402 million grant from the province, some of which could be used to bring the yearly budget in line.

The city received more good news when it comes to current and future construction.

Despite a slowing of the economy due to COVID-19, building continues to be strong throughout the city.

Statistics provided by the city show overall construction value through the first three quarters of the year ($94.626 million) has already surpassed the year end median construction value since incorporation ($84.350 million).

While construction values slowed significantly to less than half of what they were a year ago, they are still slightly ahead of 2019's pace.

The number of building permits issued by the city were also up (178 vs. 163) in the third quarter compared with a year ago and are slightly ahead of the overall pace for the year.

West Kelowna also issued slightly more business licences in the third quarter of the year (119) than the same time last year (103).

Year over year, 71 more licences have been issued to this point than 2019.