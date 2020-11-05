Thousands donated to man injured in West Kelowna hit-and-run

Photo: GoFundMe Matty Rebman and his dog Opie.

A fundraiser has been set up for a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run last month while he was walking his dog in West Kelowna.

Matty Rebman was walking his dog late at night on Oct. 25 when he was struck in the 1300-block of Hudson Road. His dog was also involved in the incident and unfortunately died.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, "Matty suffered two compound fractures in his leg as well as broken ribs, neck and back. Opie did not make it due to her injuries."

Rebman has a long road to recovery ahead with intensive rehabilitation.

The blue sedan involved in the collision was abandoned nearby at the intersection of Hudson Road and Concord Road. Despite RCMP efforts, the driver was not located.

As of Thursday afternoon, just over $7,000 has been raised of the $30,000 goal.