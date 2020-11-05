165276
West Kelowna  

BC Hydro reports power outage started at 5 a.m. Thursday morning

Power out near Westside Rd

More than 200 residents on the Westside are still waiting on crews to restore power to their homes, nearly five hours after an outage occurred.

BC Hydro reports the power outage started at 5:02 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews were expected to arrive at 9 a.m., however the website states crews are still on their way. 

The affected area includes Spland Road, Katherine Road, Nancee Way and a small portion of Westside Road.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown and under investigation. 

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available. 

