Upgrades to Glenrosa road are nearly complete

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The detour signs are about to come down and Glenrosa Road is expected to reopen fully to traffic sometime before noon Friday.

The City of West Kelowna says the $5.95 million multi-use infrastructure improvements on Glenrosa Road, from Glen Abbey Place to McGinnis Road, are being complete ahead of schedule.

While the road portion of the project is complete, motorists may encounter some minor delays due to off-road works such as irrigation installation, landscaping and drainage improvements. Those will go ahead depending on weather conditions.

Active-transportation improvements during the first phase included:

Realigning the Glenrosa/McIver intersection and including pedestrian-activated signals

Excavating, grading and installing new subbase, base and asphalt on Glenrosa Road

Constructing dedicated sidewalks and cycling lanes along both sides of Glenrosa Road

Installing LED streetlights and transit stop improvements

Irrigated landscaping

Phase 2 of the project, including sidewalks, curb, gutter and drainage work, is expected to begin in the spring.