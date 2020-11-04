164898
West Kelowna  

Upgrades to Glenrosa road are nearly complete

Glenrosa reopens Friday

- | Story: 315493

The detour signs are about to come down and Glenrosa Road is expected to reopen fully to traffic sometime before noon Friday.

The City of West Kelowna says the $5.95 million multi-use infrastructure improvements on Glenrosa Road, from Glen Abbey Place to McGinnis Road, are being complete ahead of schedule.

While the road portion of the project is complete, motorists may encounter some minor delays due to off-road works such as irrigation installation, landscaping and drainage improvements. Those will go ahead depending on weather conditions.

Active-transportation improvements during the first phase included:

  • Realigning the Glenrosa/McIver intersection and including pedestrian-activated signals
  • Excavating, grading and installing new subbase, base and asphalt on Glenrosa Road
  • Constructing dedicated sidewalks and cycling lanes along both sides of Glenrosa Road
  • Installing LED streetlights and transit stop improvements
  • Irrigated landscaping

Phase 2 of the project, including sidewalks, curb, gutter and drainage work, is expected to begin in the spring.

