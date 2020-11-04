Outbreak declared at La Casa Resort on Westside Road

Photo: Facebook

A new community outbreak has been declared at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna.

Seven people who attended a multi-household rental event between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interior Health has confirmed all of those patients are self-isolating, and anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of the outbreak will be directly contacted.

The gated community, located at 6808 Westside Road, implemented various COVID-19 safety protocols earlier this year to keep guests and visitors safe.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix reminded British Columbians on Wednesday of the social obligation to keep groups small and avoid direct contact with others.

“As we have seen before, a small cluster in one region can quickly become an outbreak in another. That is why provincewide orders are in place throughout B.C. and why we all need to use our layers of protection – all the time.

“Our layers of protection are how we protect each other and, importantly, work best when used together. Let’s remember to wash our hands frequently and wear a mask when inside close or public spaces, and let’s also keep our groups small inside and outside our homes."