Masks required inside all WFN and Lake Country facilities

Two more Central Okanagan governments have made it mandatory to wear masks inside their facilities.

Westbank First Nation and the District of Lake Country Wednesday announced they were joining Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan in making the wearing of masks mandatory.

Only Peachland has not followed suit.

On the Westside, the WFN order, effective today, includes the WFN Government/Lindley Building, Community Services, Youth Centre, Public Works/Utilities office, and facilities such as the gymnasium.

"WFN is also operating with reduced staffing numbers in the office but works to maintain its high level of service to members, businesses, developers, and residents," the band stated in a news release.

"To meet the goal of maintaining necessary operations, while ensuring the health and safety of our staff and public, the government will operate in a variety of ways. Members, residents, or customers seeking information, advice or meetings are asked to do so by email or phone (www.wfn.ca/contact-us.htm) and limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.

In Lake Country, the mandate includes

Lake Country Municipal hall, Creekside Theatre, Winfield Arena, Beasley Community Centre and the Wastewater Treatment Plant/Septage handling facility as well as the Municipal Hall lobby access to the Lake Country Library branch of the ORL. The Camp Road Public Works office and Fire Administration building remain closed to the public.

"The expectation that a mask will be worn by all citizens, contractors and service providers visiting a district facility, is part of the enhanced safety protocol which already includes hand-sanitizing stations, physical distancing, directional signage and traffic flow, plexiglass barriers and reduced meeting room and council chamber occupancy," the municipality said in a news release.



"Masks are required when entering public facilities and when moving through shared spaces like lobbies, hallways, as well as arena changerooms and spectator areas for one parent/care giver per participant. The occupancy of each building is determined by physical distancing requirements."