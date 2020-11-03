165076
West Kelowna  

Detours and road closures planned for road work in WFN

Detours set for road work

- | Story: 315359

The Westbank First Nation is advising motorists of a road closure at the Carrington and Butt Road intersection.

The closure will run from Nov. 5 to 19 to allow for the installation of a roundabout. 

“Access to businesses will be maintained both via Carrington and Butt Road, and emergency vehicles and entrance to and from Sonoma Pines will be maintained at all times,” said WFN in a news release.

Construction will be carried out by Copcan Civil Ltd. and concerns may be addressed to project manager, Andrew Cannon at [email protected]

