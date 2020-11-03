162805
164826
West Kelowna  

City of West Kelowna now requires non-medical masks in all city-operated facilities

Mask up at city facilities

Story: 315355

Masks are now required to be worn at all facilities operated by the City of West Kelowna, until further notice.

Facilities include public access to Municipal Hall, Public Works, Recreation and any other city-owned facilities open to the public.

City employees are also required to wear masks, particularly when a six-feet distance cannot be maintained. 

"As the highest demographic population in West Kelowna is senior citizens, the City extends its sincere gratitude to everyone for doing their part to adhere to the requirements both in and outside its facilities to reduce the risk," reads the announcement. 

It follows provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's public briefing on Oct. 26, when she voiced her expectation that B.C. residents wear masks in public spaces

"My expectation around masks as we are going into the respiratory season, and we know that COVID is still with us, is that we will all be wearing masks in public spaces,” Dr. Henry said during her briefing.

Last week the City of Kamloops declared the mandatory wearing of masks inside city facilities, and on Nov. 2, the City of Kelowna announced they would do the same. 

On Nov. 2, the Regional District of Central Okanagan also announced masks are mandatory for all visitors to indoor RDCO facilities, including the main office on K.L.O. Road and the Regional Dog Pound. 

For more information on the COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the City of West Kelowna website

