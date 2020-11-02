Boil water notice planned for this week in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna says it is nearing another construction milestone on the Rose Valley water treatment plant.

And that means a boil water notice.

The notice will go into place as of Nov. 5 to allow crews to construct the tie-in of a 750mm main that will connect the Lakeview-Rose Valley system to the new water treatment plant.

The proactive boil water notice is needed because the work may result in untreated water entering the system.

All users must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek a safe, alternative source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and beverages, food and ice, and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water from Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant that uses multiple methods of treatment, which the City will replicate at the Rose Valley treatment facility when completed in 2022.

The city also advises Rose Valley Trail users that the trailhead located on Rosewood Drive will be inaccessible from Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 6 due to construction traffic and equipment staging. Access trails via Roseridge Court or other entrances.