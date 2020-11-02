164899
West Kelowna  

Crash sends SUV off Highway 97 in Peachland

Crash sends SUV off hwy

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A crash Monday morning on Highway 97 in Peachland sent a vehicle down an embankment.

The three-vehicle collision near the 13th street intersection at about 10:30 a.m. saw one of the vehicles involved end up on a pedestrian path running next to the highway. 

Witnesses say the vehicle came close, but missed, pedestrians on the path.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Traffic is slowly getting by in both directions.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

Emergency crews are headed to the scene of what has been described as a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near 13th St. in Peachland.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. and one report indicates that one of the vehicles may have ended up down an embankment.

No word on injuries at this time

