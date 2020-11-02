Boy struck crossing Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Halloween

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

The RCMP says a teen who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Halloween night suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old boy was trying to cross the highway between the intersections of Butt Road and Elk Road at about 7:50 p.m.

Police say the boy was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “No charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.”