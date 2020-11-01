Search for missing man near La Casa ends successfully

Photo: COSAR file photo

The search for a missing man ended successfully Saturday night in the La Casa area of Westside Road.

The young man went missing sometime after 9 a.m., last seen at the top pool of La Casa. After being reported missing RCMP were called, which completed a preliminary but unsuccessful search of the area.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called in at about 4:30 p.m., and because of the location, Vernon Search and Rescue was called to assist.

More than 30 volunteer search and rescue members took part in the effort, according to Ed Henczel of COSAR.

“We are happy to report the subject was found by a member of the public and returned home late last evening,” Henczel concluded.