Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A pedestrian was struck and injured on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway between Butt Road and Elk Road at about 7:50 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown, but paramedics and firefighters loaded the person into an ambulance after providing care at the side of the road.

No additional details were immediately available.