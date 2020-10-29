Peachland has bought Turner Park for future public use

Photo: Google Maps

The District of Peachland is now the owner of what it says is one of the last undeveloped properties able to accommodate sports fields and other park amenities.

On Tuesday, the municipality removed conditions tied to its purchase of 6114 Turner Avenue, referred historically as Turner Park.

The $3.1 million price tag was $400,000 under asking price. The municipality will officially take ownership March 30, 2021.

“Council is pleased to deliver on the community’s desire to re-gain access to this former public space,” said

Mayor Fortin, highlighted by the overwhelming support to purchase the lands through a recent petition.

"Conversations around the potential acquisition of this site have been ongoing for decades. I am pleased we can secure the Turner Park site for generations to come.”

The municipality says a park plan, including public consultation, will determine future uses and maintenance of the park.

The acquisition is being funded through short-term borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority.

It will be paid back through multiple funding sources, including the potential resale of the lower portion of the property fronting onto Princeton Avenue.

The school district purchased the property in 1976 as a possible school site, which was never built. Three years later, the municipality received permission to use the property until such time as it was required by the school district, or resold.

Current owners outbid the municipality when the school district put it up for sale in 2006, but, instead of a planned development, decided earlier this year to unload the land.