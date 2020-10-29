163427
West Kelowna  

Rescue crews heading into mountains above Glenrosa

Rescue above Glenrosa

Rescue crews are mobilizing in the Upper Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

The initial call came in at 10 a.m. for a 63-year-old male with a leg injury about five kilometres up a trail. Crews are gathering and deploying a UTV rescue vehicle near Glenrosa and Carre Roads. The man, possibly a hunter, is believed to be in the hills roughly around the Telemark Nordic Club. 

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

