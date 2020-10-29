Rescue crews heading into mountains above Glenrosa

Photo: Dave Ogilvie Rescue crews mobilizing in Upper Glenrosa on Thursday

Rescue crews are mobilizing in the Upper Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

The initial call came in at 10 a.m. for a 63-year-old male with a leg injury about five kilometres up a trail. Crews are gathering and deploying a UTV rescue vehicle near Glenrosa and Carre Roads. The man, possibly a hunter, is believed to be in the hills roughly around the Telemark Nordic Club.

