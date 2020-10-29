163146
162613
West Kelowna  

Structure fire in abandoned West Kelowna building deemed suspicious

Abandoned building burns

- | Story: 314841

A structure fire in the Shannon Lake area of West Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road about 2 a.m. for a fully involved residential structure fire. 

The first in crew found advanced fire conditions and downed power lines upon arrival and deemed it a defensive fire operation, says assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell.

The fire gutted the abandoned structure, and its cause has yet to be determined.

No one was living there at the time, says Gartrell.

WKFR responded with four apparatus, two safety officers, and one duty officer. RCMP and BC Hydro assisted at the scene.

The incident has been handed over to RCMP for investigation.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

163671
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4301767
#22 6100 Old Vernon Rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,900
more details


160189


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >






Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Thursday mornings start better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Khloe Kardashian was struck down by COVID-19
Showbiz
Khloe Kardashian was bedridden by a “really bad” case...
Absolute perfection
Galleries
When it’s juuuuust right.
“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)
Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162890