Structure fire in abandoned West Kelowna building deemed suspicious

Photo: WKFR

A structure fire in the Shannon Lake area of West Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road about 2 a.m. for a fully involved residential structure fire.

The first in crew found advanced fire conditions and downed power lines upon arrival and deemed it a defensive fire operation, says assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell.

The fire gutted the abandoned structure, and its cause has yet to be determined.

No one was living there at the time, says Gartrell.

WKFR responded with four apparatus, two safety officers, and one duty officer. RCMP and BC Hydro assisted at the scene.

The incident has been handed over to RCMP for investigation.