A decades-long build out of Smith Creek gets council's blessing

Photo: Contributed

After months of back and forth between developers, city staff and West Kelowna council, the massive development of Smith Creek can move forward.

Tuesday, council approved an amendment to the city's Official Community Plan, which will allow the comprehensive development plan for the area to move ahead.

The development, which would be built out in phases over about 20 years, could see as many as 900 homes, and more than 2,100 new residents in the area.

The OCP amendment did come to council in late August for final approval, but adoption was postponed due to a lack of acknowledgement of transportation concerns raised previously by the public and council.

In bringing the item back for consideration, Planning manager Brent Magnan said the proposal had been revised, with a focus on three areas.

These included:

Timing of Smith Creek and Elliott Road improvements

A need for additional review regarding Asquith Road and Talus Ridge Drive

Impacts to broader transportation network from development of CDP lands.

"I am happy and satisfied my transportation concerns have been met," said Coun. Rick de Jong, who supported the project moving forward.

Council was unanimous in not only its support of the development plan moving forward but also what it will ultimately bring to the city.

While the OCP changes allow the overall development to move forward, Coun. Doug Findlater did remind council further rezoning and public hearings will be needed for individual phases of the development.

When complete, its anticipated the development will include approximately 683 single/two family units and 222 units of clustered and/or townhomes.