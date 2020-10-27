Spectacular crash on Hwy 97C Tuesday morning

Photo: DriveBC

It's unclear whether there were any injuries from a crash on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday morning.

Footage from the DriveBC webcam near the Brenda Mines turnoff shows a white SUV went for a wild ride while heading east on Highway 97C.

Video of the area before, and after the crash appears to indicate the vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, through some foliage, up the other side, across an access road and down a second embankment before coming to rest next to a grove of trees.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 a.m., however, emergency crews were unable to get to the scene until just before 10.