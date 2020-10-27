West Kelowna hockey team raising money to broadcast kids games

Photo: Contributed

If you can't bring the spectators to the games, it only stands to reason you would bring the game to the spectators.

That's just what a West Kelowna minor hockey league team hopes to do - with your help.

The West Kelowna Atom Recreation Panthers have started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough money to stream the games live over the internet.

They want to use the money to hire the BCHL West Kelowna Warriors livestream video co-ordinator to broadcast games for family and friends.

"Currently no spectators are allowed in the building so we would like to broadcast this in good quality," the campaign notes.

The team's game last Saturday was broadcast for the first time, and organizers say it was a huge boost for the kids, ages nine and 10.

Plus, they were able to record the game so the kids could also watch it later.

"Like many of the best things in life, this ain’t free and we could use your help to keep this going.

"Anything helps us to continue being able to show you what these kids are up to, so please consider a donation if you are in a position to do so."

They are hoping to raise $1,000.