West Kelowna  

Man hurt, dog killed after hit-and-run in West Kelowna

Serious injuries in hit & run

A pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries and a dog is dead after a hit-and-run in West Kelowna late Saturday night.

RCMP were called just after midnight on Oct. 25 for a report of a 35-year-old man and his dog being struck in the 1300-block of Hudson Road. 

“We wish to commend all those who called police immediately and stopped to provide assistance and comfort to the pedestrian who lay injured in the roadway,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesman for the West Kelowna RCMP.

The West Kelowna man was rushed to hospital in serious condition. Unfortunately, his dog died at the scene.

The blue sedan involved in the collision didn't stop and the car was abandoned a short distance away at the intersection of Hudson Road and Concord Road. 

Police attended to both locations and used a police dog to search around the abandoned vehicle, but the driver was not located. 

“We are now encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information. Furthermore, if any motorist has any dash camera footage or homeowner with surveillance video of the event, they are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP immediately.”

The vehicle has been seized by police and the investigation is ongoing. 

A friend of Matty Rebman, the victim posted a photo of the injured man on the Kelowna Alert Facebook page.

He said that the 35-year-old is suffering from a broken leg, as well as fractures to his ribs, neck and back.

Rebman's photo has the text, "to the guy who hit me with [their] car and killed my best friend please turn yourself in."

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

