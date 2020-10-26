Saddleridge Drive residents celebrate Halloween decorating exterior of home

Halloween is fast approaching and on Saddleridge Drive in West Kelowna, the Lauridsen family has gone all out on a mission to light up their neighbourhood.

Homeowners Denay and Joel Lauridsen, who moved to West Kelowna in 2015 from Saskatchewan, say having weather warm enough to celebrate outdoors during October was an exciting prospect.

They started with just decorating the front entrance way where they could keep out of the wind and the cold, before Joel took it upon himself to decorate the house fully, working 15-hour weekend days to make it happen.

"That year it became my husband’s project and his passion and every year it’s grown from there," says Denay.

"He just loves it. He does it for the kids, he does it for the neighbourhood, he does it for our kids, himself, of course. He’s been out here probably since mid-September getting ready."

She estimates thousands of dollars have been spent on Halloween decorations over the years, but says her husband always ensures he gets a good deal.

"On Nov. 1, he’ll be at the clearance sections buying all the Halloween stuff for next year."

Kids in the neighbourhood love the display, as well as their own, says Lauridsen, and feedback from neighbours has been very encouraging.

"When we get cars that drive by with kids in it, they’re all hanging out their windows [yelling] "this is awesome, trick or treat," all that kind of thing. Even we get neighbours that walk by and they’ve recently told him you bring such joy to our neighbourhood when you do things like that, so that’s what keeps him going ... it was really good this year to hear that it makes everybody feel joy, especially in an interesting year.

Lauridsen says they will be celebrating Halloween this year, but plan to do it in a safe, COVID-19 friendly way.

"We plan to have candy. What that looks like still I’m not entirely sure. I know Joel will definitely be out here in his full gear and even if he’s got, if he’s throwing it, if he’s holding tongs, gloves, I’m not sure, but we’re going to try and do something for sure."

If not, families are welcome to walk or drive by and enjoy the decorations from a distance, says Lauridsen.

The decorations at 2574 Saddleridge Drive will stay up until shortly after Halloween weekend.