Snow-laden tree branches come crashing down on homes at West Kelowna Mobile Home Park

Photo: Gayle McLaughlin

Multiple large tree branches came crashing down at West Kelowna Mobile Home Park during Friday's snow.

Weighed down with wet, heavy snow, branches fell on several homes.

No one was injured in the incident, but there was damage reported to several homes.

"Residents escaped with no injuries, but plenty of huge tree limbs fell on their homes, resulting in damage," says resident Gayle McLaughlin.

"The heavy snow and leaf-filled trees proved to be a perilous mix."

Weather conditions are expected to clear today.