Westside Road open after rope rescue south of Fintry, driver in good condition

Photo: Randy Millis

UPDATE: 4:31 p.m.

The male driver of a vehicle that crashed down a 100 foot embankment south of La Casa on Friday is in good condition.

According to North Westside fire chief Shawn Barnes, the driver of the vehicle called 911 himself after crashing down the embankment. He was unable to exit the vehicle. Due to snowy conditions, the rescue was tricky but was successful.

"It's 100 feet straight down...close to the lake," says Barnes, adding that trees and a rock were what stopped the vehicle from going into the water.

Barnes says the accident likely occurred due to road conditions and speed.

"This is a bit of a bad stretch right here. Lots of slush," he says. "We got here, made verbal contact with him. We yelled down a phone number, he phoned us and got his name and made sure he was not in medical stress. He came up by harness."

The man was travelling northbound on Westside Road and it is believed he was unfamiliar with the area.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Westside Road has reopened after a car crashed down an embankment south of La Casa.

The crash resulted in a rope rescue operation to help the driver back up the slope. The vehicle fell down about 100 feet and nearly ended up in the lake.

The only thing stopping the vehicle from rolling into the lake was a stand of trees. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL 2:20 p.m.

Westside Road north of West Kelowna is closed while emergency crews complete a rope rescue.

A vehicle crashed down an embankment at roughly 12:45 p.m. It is believed the occupant of the vehicle has been rescued, but emergency crews have been unable to comment.

The road is closed about two kilometres south of La Casa.

Westside Road residents have been reporting on social media that road conditions are particularly nasty between Fintry and Killiney.