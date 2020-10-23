164209
163990
West Kelowna  

Westside Road open after rope rescue south of Fintry

Car down embankment

- | Story: 314299

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Westside Road has reopened after a car crashed down an embankment south of La Casa.

The crash resulted in a rope rescue operation to help the driver back up the slope. The vehicle fell down about 100 feet and nearly ended up in the lake. 

The only thing stopping the vehicle from rolling into the lake was a stand of trees. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL 2:20 p.m.

Westside Road north of West Kelowna is closed while emergency crews complete a rope rescue.

A vehicle crashed down an embankment at roughly 12:45 p.m. It is believed the occupant of the vehicle has been rescued, but emergency crews have been unable to comment.

The road is closed about two kilometres south of La Casa.

Westside Road residents have been reporting on social media that road conditions are particularly nasty between Fintry and Killiney.

 

