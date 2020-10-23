163146
West Kelowna  

Two vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Elk Road on the Westside

Westside crash: roads slick

- | Story: 314250

The early morning snowfall across the Southern Interior is making roads slippery for the morning commute.

A two-vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Elk Road on the Westside has backed up traffic along the highway toward downtown Westbank.

According to witnesses, a white car and a GMC Denali truck were involved.

The truck apparently went down a small embankment toward Kal Tire, coming in contact with a power pole.

Debris is said to be strewn across the merge lane on Elk.

No word on injuries.

Snow began falling across the valley at about 6 a.m. this morning.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to fall for much of the day, becoming mixed with rain in the afternoon. Accumulations of five to 10 centimetres is forecast for some regions, with up to 15 centimetres on mountain passes.

RCMP are advising motorists to use caution on the roads.

"If you have to be out on the roads this morning- be safe," spokesperson Jocelyn Noseworthy says.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

163013
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4070079
1770 Richter Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$519,800
more details
163226


163338


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Makeda
Makeda Kelowna SPCA >




163890


Fascinating fact:

Showbiz
  A 40-foot inflatable likeness of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat character was spotted floating down the River Thames in...
Grandpa surprises family by doing pull-ups
Must Watch
Looking good, grandpa!
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Nicolas Cage quit gambling after $20,000 winning streak
Showbiz
Generous Nicolas Cage quit gambling after winning $20,000 and...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162890