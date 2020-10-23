Two vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Elk Road on the Westside

Photo: Google Street View

The early morning snowfall across the Southern Interior is making roads slippery for the morning commute.

A two-vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Elk Road on the Westside has backed up traffic along the highway toward downtown Westbank.

According to witnesses, a white car and a GMC Denali truck were involved.

The truck apparently went down a small embankment toward Kal Tire, coming in contact with a power pole.

Debris is said to be strewn across the merge lane on Elk.

No word on injuries.

Snow began falling across the valley at about 6 a.m. this morning.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to fall for much of the day, becoming mixed with rain in the afternoon. Accumulations of five to 10 centimetres is forecast for some regions, with up to 15 centimetres on mountain passes.

RCMP are advising motorists to use caution on the roads.

"If you have to be out on the roads this morning- be safe," spokesperson Jocelyn Noseworthy says.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]