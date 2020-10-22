164607
West Kelowna  

Formerly Crystal Mtn., Bull Mtn. hopes to open in mid December

Bull Mtn. sets opening date

If all goes well, Don Journeay hopes to open up Bull Mountain later this year.

In an extensive social media post Thursday morning, Journeay, who has been working to clean up and revitalize what was the Crystal Mountain ski resort for nearly two years, says he is working toward a Dec. 19 opening day.

"I met with my volunteer park planners this past weekend, and we will definitely have the park up and going as well as skating, shows, events and a whole bunch more that I will announce as I get it sorted," he said on Facebook.

Last year, the hill did open by donation and, while expensive, he says it was a success.

Because of the uncertainty around COVID-19 and what regulations may be in place in December, Journeay says he will be selling season passes but, instead, will sell Bull Bucks.

He says those could be used for anything on the hill, including skating, the board park, a snow cat ride, plus mountain biking or a concert in the spring.

"My goal is to keep growing and improving the adventure park, having concerts and events, skating, the terrain park, night skiing, back country, snow cat rides, ATV snowmobile tours, mountain biking to name a few, and to keep rebuilding and preserving the history of this amazing place

"And one day, hopefully, the whole mountain will reopen again, and it will be that much better."

Journeay has been doing much of the work at the hill with the help of volunteers, and say if the gate is open, people are more than welcome to come up and lend a hand.

