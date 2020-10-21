The power is back on following an outage that impacted 3,300 BC Hydro customers on Westside

Photo: Colin Dacre A large part of West Kelowna and WFN land east of Highway 97 is without power Wednesday night.

UPDATE:

The power has been restored in West Kelowna

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

BC Hydro says their crews have now arrived on site, but have not provided an estimated time that power will be restored.

A Castanet reader says a transformer has blown in the Pritchard area, but that has not been confirmed by BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL 6:30 p.m.

Nearly 3,300 people are in the dark in West Kelowna and on WFN lands due to a power outage.

BC Hydro reports electricity was lost at 6:15 p.m. for a large area South of Cougar Road, east of Brendalee Road and west of Sunnybrae Road.

A crew has been assigned to the outage and the cause is under investigation.