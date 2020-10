Photo: BC Hydro

Nearly 3,300 people are in the dark in West Kelowna and on WFN lands due to a power outage.

BC Hydro reports electricity was lost at 6:15 p.m. for a large area South of Cougar Road, east of Brendalee Road and west of Sunnybrae Road.

A crew has been assigned to the outage and the cause is under investigation.