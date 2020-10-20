163233
West Kelowna  

Portion of Boucherie Road will be closed Oct. 22 for maintenance

Boucherie work planned

The City of West Kelowna has announced an evening closure is planned for fall boulevard maintenance on Boucherie Road.

Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Road will be closed Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The road will be entirely closed. This includes bike lanes and sidewalks. City crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living in the immediate work area, buses and transit users.

Boucherie Road is one of the busiest streets in West Kelowna with more than 8,000 vehicles travelling it per day. Peak times are usually between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Work times have been scheduled outside of the peak times in order to affect less users.

A detour is available at Hudson Road and Highway 97.

