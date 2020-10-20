Kelowna West incumbent Liberal candidate sits down with Castanet News

Ben Stewart is looking to retain his seat in Kelowna West for the BC Liberal.

It's a riding Stewart won in 2009 and 2013, but gave to then Premier Christy Clark who was seeking a seat in the legislature.

Stewart sat down with Castanet news to discuss the issues around recovering from the pandemic and those affecting residents of Kelowna West.

On governing out of the pandemic:

"People look closely at what the government has in terms of its plans. It's had eight or nine months now to come up with a plan to restart the economy and investing in businesses that have been shut down. For the most part, what we have seen is rent freezes, subsidies to people directly, a $1,000 promise during the election campaign. I think what we've put together is a plan that really seriously restarts the economy. Makes certain businesses like tourism and people in the hospitality business don't lose their businesses, so when we get restarted, they have that opportunity to at least look forward to hopefully restart their business and hire people back.

"The other option is one where those businesses won't be there and there won't be the jobs. Government will have to subsidize people to stay at home. They won't be able to restart an economy because there won't be one there. That I think is the biggest contrast, we have a plan and the other parties don't a plan."

On the NDP track record:

You can look at their track record over the last three years about the things they claim to be doing. The infrastructure, there's lots of promises, but the promises haven't developed into anything that's meaningful. We've heard about things like the Massey Tunnel being replaced with another tunnel meaning it's being studied and nothing is happening. The Patullo Bridge, four laning of Highway 1. The Cancer Centre in Kamloops. People are expecting those."

On the Liberal track record:

"If you look at our record, we built 14 new hospitals, we built literally thousands of miles of highway improvements and bridges etc. we've committed to over $30 billion in new infrastructure to help restart the economy. I don't agree their plan is very solid. People are looking for certainly. Of course, vaccine is the most certain thing. But secondly the economy, and the fact people have a paycheck and can afford to get things done."

On what he will do for Kelowna West:

"I think one of the things people in Kelowna West have continued to say is they have found I'm a good listener, I'm supportive and I get things done. You only have to look at the projects I have mentioned. Besides the W.R. Bennett Bridge which I know is coming under criticism for not handling traffic, we have made significant improvements in smart things like Bus Rapid Transit. The carbon tax which we brought in changed and reduced carbon emissions. We are a government that acts on scientific, evidence-based decision making. We believe we should be getting good value for you, the taxpayers."

