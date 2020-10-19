West Kelowna residents spot mother bear and cubs, conservation officers called

Photo: Rebecca Meredith

A West Kelowna resident is warning others after witnessing a mother bear and her two cubs meandering through their neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Rebecca Meredith first noticed the mother bear and her two cubs at about 2 p.m. Saturday, in a field near Reece Road and Broadview Road.

Realizing there were three young teenage boys playing in the area, she immediately started yelling out to alert them to the bears' presence.

"I just saw the mother at first, then I saw the one cub quickly following and that's when I saw the boys playing up above and motioned them to get out of there, because there were bears. Then I saw the second cub.

"It was actually quite cute, the two cubs were actually wrestling and playing with each other in the field. I thought, 'oh, that's cute,' ... but from a distance."

The bears wandered off for a while, before returning later that evening just before it got dark.

Meredith says in the 11 years they have lived at that location, she has seen a bear on two other occasions, but never a mother bear with cubs.

"It's a little worrisome because in behind where these bears are, there's a little ridge that goes up where these boys were playing. People quite often walk their dog along the ridge up there, so you wouldn't be able to tell there's bears right below you. It's a problem."

Meredith contacted conservation officers Saturday afternoon, who filed a report and posted a sign to alert locals bears had been sighted in the vicinity.

However, Meredith says the sign wasn't placed on the popular trail where she thought it would be, but along Shannon Lake Road.

She hopes by alerting the community to what she saw, locals will be more aware of the situation.

To report or stay updated on reported animal sightings, visit WildSafeBC.