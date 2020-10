Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A car went over a bank and rolled onto its side in West Kelowna overnight.

The compact sedan went off the road at Ross and Bartley roads, near the Trailpark mobile home park, just after 11 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, the cause of which is unknown at this time.

The vehicle struck a power pole and landed on its side beside a driveway.

Firefighters, paramedics and RCMP attended the scene.