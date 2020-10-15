164209
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna auto theft suspect arrested twice in one week

A West Kelowna man is facing numerous criminal charges after being arrested twice in only six days.

Bryce Williamson, 31, was taken into police custody just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 3 after a member of the West Kelowna RMCP Community Safety Unit found him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Julien Road in West Kelowna.

During the investigation, it was determined that Williamson was also prohibited from driving a motor vehicle and he was brought before the courts and released on conditions, awaiting a future court date.

Later on Oct. 9, Kelowna RCMP's Target Team Street Enforcement Unit spotted a brown Chevrolet pickup truck with an inactive license plate. The officers followed the vehicle to a residence located in the 500-block of Radant Road where they performed a traffic stop.

Police ran checks on the dirt bike that was in the vehicle at the time which had been reported stolen on Sept. 30 in Penticton.

The driver of this truck was once again Williamson, who was arrested. Investigators seized tools, an air soft gun and illicit drugs. 

The BC Prosecution Service has approved several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, failure to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

Williamson was denied bail on Oct. 10 and is in custody. He will appear in Kelowna court on Oct. 26.

