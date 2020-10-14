164156
West Kelowna  

Police need help locating 12-year-old, Courtney Emma Hoodicoff

Missing 12-year-old girl

The West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Courtney Emma Hoodicoff was last seen in the 2000 block of Boucherie Road just before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Miss Hoodicoff is described as a caucasian female, five-foot-one, 110 pounds with blue eyes and bleached blonde hair with dark roots.

Police say the tween left the house on foot wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt/sweater with a red emblem on the front and black leggings.  It is believed that she doesn't have a phone in her possession and possibly a small amount of money.

“Miss Hoodicoff has not been seen or heard from by her friends,” says Corporal Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP.  

“Based on the evidence gathered from family and friends, investigators share the concerns of Miss Hoodicoff’s safety and are asking anyone with information to call police.” 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Courtney Emma Hoodicoff is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 766-2288.  

