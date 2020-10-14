163427
162613
West Kelowna  

Another example of bad driving on Highway 97

Bad driving: Part II

- | Story: 313386

Rob Gibson

Another example of a bad Okanagan driver, this time in West Kelowna.

This one goes back to late summer in West Kelowna when James Sidhu caught a four-door sedan making an illegal turn on Highway 97 and Ross Rd. in West Kelowna.

"He's got Alberta plates but I've seen it around here for the past six or seven months," says Sidhu.

Sidhu says he was heading south on Highway 97 when he came to the lights on Ross Rd. that's when he noticed the sedan indicate it was making a right turn on Ross Rd. but instead, it looped around the concrete lane dividers and continued southbound on Highway 97.

"He couldn't wait the extra few seconds for the light to change. It's frustrating. What do you do? At least this way people see it and so do the bad drivers."  

Sidhu says he has to drive almost every day for work and feels like it's just a matter of time before this particular driver gets into an accident and hurts themselves and others. "He easily could have been t-boned in this incident."

Sidhu said he was prompted to share the video by another recent similar story.

"My hope is this person recognizes themselves on Castanet and they're at least a little embarrassed."

